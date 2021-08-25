School district COVID-19 data shows cases among students, staff and widespread quarantines locally

While some districts haven't even started yet, others are reporting several new COVID-19 cases within their first few days.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Just about five days into the school year and Perrysburg School District is reporting 16 of its students have COVID-19, with 11 of those being elementary students.

At the same time, 81 students are at home quarantining.



"Today we're getting more reports of potentially positive students and need to do further contact tracing," said Perrysburg superintendent Tom Hosler.

Perrysburg isn't the only district reporting COVID-19 cases.



The latest data from Springfield Local Schools shows five students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1.



Toledo Public Schools are reporting cases as well. Data from Aug. 16-22 shows five students and seven employees with positive cases and 57 students at home quarantining.



In Washington Local Schools, the number is 15 total positive cases.