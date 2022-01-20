Schedule changes made to Lucas County mass COVID testing sites

Walk-ins are accepted at both locations, but appointments are still encouraged.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Changes are being made to the schedule for next week's mass COVID-19 testing sites in Lucas County.

Starting the week of Jan. 23, the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. UAW Local 12 in Toledo will be open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday.

Both locations are accepting walk-ins, although appointments are still encouraged. You can make an appointment here.