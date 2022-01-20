Schedule changes made to Lucas County mass COVID testing sites

TOLEDO, Ohio — Changes are being made to the schedule for next week's mass COVID-19 testing sites in Lucas County.
Starting the week of Jan. 23, the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. UAW Local 12 in Toledo will be open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday.
Both locations are accepting walk-ins, although appointments are still encouraged. You can make an appointment here.
There is no cost to be tested, and results will be communicated within 72 hours of the test being administered. Masks are required at entry.