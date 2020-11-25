Sandusky gives loud and luminous 'thank you' to frontline workers

Cars, fire trucks and ambulances filled a parking lot across from Firelands Regional Medical Center Tuesday and blasted their horns to show their appreciation.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — These days, hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with patients.

But on Tuesday, one hospital was overwhelmed with gratitude.

As coronavirus cases surge to record-highs, a Sandusky church community spent the night being thankful to those who will spend their Thanksgiving caring for others.

A large show of support could be seen from a parking lot near the Firelands Regional Medical Center with horns honking and lights flashing.

From a distance, healthcare heroes took in the sights and sounds.

"This is kind of goofy in a way. We're blowing horns and flashing lights, but what else are we going to do?" Pastor Jay Halley of The Chapel in Sandusky said.

As the holidays quickly approach, Ohio hospitals are filling up. COVID-19 is devastating communities while the seasonal flu and other illnesses aren't slowing down.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say the team was tired," Firelands Regional Health System president and CEO Jeremy Normington-Slay said.

That's why, even for just a brief moment, Halley, along with folks from his congregation and this community, wanted to let those fighting know they're appreciated.

"A hero is someone who, really, essentially puts their life on the line for somebody else," Halley said. "You can tend to think people have forgotten us and we just want to be able to say, 'We haven't forgotten you.'"

"Our motto is actually, 'We're big enough to care for you in that we're a robust health system, but we're small enough to care about you.' And this is a way where our staff is really going to see that the community is big enough to care for us and about us," Normington-Slay said.

A small gesture, from a small church, in a small town. A simple thank you to the frontline workers, who will continue to set aside their own safety for others this Thanksgiving.