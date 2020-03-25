SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to grow in Ohio. However, the state falls behind others when it comes to test availability.

And in smaller communities, the demand for testing is just as high as their more heavily populated counterparts.

Monday evening, Seneca County received confirmation of its first, and currently only, positive test result of the coronavirus.

Seneca County Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said the county is not planning to hold a large scale drive-thru testing event because the state has determined that its smaller population doesn't merit it.

However, the demand is still high from local physicians to get patients treated. Schweitzer said that because of the county's smaller communities, officials are trying to be even more careful with the identity of the person who tested positive.

But Schweitzer said that residents shouldn't be too worried about who it was, as long as they are following the current safety measures

"Casual contact usually is not a problem, if you're just walking by someone on the street, three to four feet away, chances would be very slim," she said.

Schweitzer will be holding Facebook Live updates for all Seneca County residents every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.

