ROSSFORD, Ohio — With the stay-at-home mandate going into effect across Ohio Monday at 11:59 p.m., Rossford Schools wanted to make sure all of their students had access to technology.

Since Rossford Schools closed last week, one of the main goals of the faculty and staff was to get every classroom Chromebook and tablet disinfected for their students to eventually collect.

Gov. DeWine's latest mandate for Ohioans to stay at home for the next two weeks expedited the process.

That is why on Monday, at both the Rossford High School and elementary building, any Rossford student could come by and get their device to take home if they wanted it.

Along with the class work that was sent home to finish, students can now easily access the educational apps and websites they use daily in class.

The district has also created a dedicated coronavirus landing page on their website for all up-to-date information and online resources for students

It also gives the district another point of access to their students at home.

"One of the reasons we wanted to push and get these Chromebooks home is to continue to have option for our students to learn in case we needed to dial anything up learning-wise. We just wanted to make sure we had options open, since we don't know what's going to happen," said Matt Thompson, Communications Specialist for Rossford Schools

The Chromebook and tablets will be in the student's hands from now until Rossford Schools is officially able to reopen.

