ROSSFORD, Ohio — Many local schools districts in our area had levies on the now-delayed primary ballot.

WTOL 11 spoke with the folks campaigning for the Rossford School district on how the coronavirus has changed the way they are asking people to vote.

For months, the group Better Schools for Better Communities had been campaigning for Rossford Schools 5.9-mill renewal levy.

The operating levy passed in 2015, has brought in $2.14 million annually to the district and has allowed Rossford schools to not only pay for personnel and student programming, but helped expand what was offered as well.

"We are preserving what we are doing for our students. And we've added things. We've added STEM, we've added staff, we've added a social worker. And all of those things are in addition to what we were currently doing before," said Emily Klocko, president of Better Schools for Better Communities

But with the primary election delayed and now moved to mail in voting by the end of April, the campaign had to quickly adjust.

Along with posts to social media to explain how important the renewal levy is to the community, the campaign also had to continue to connect with people without actually meeting in person.

"We care about our community, and we don't want to put anyone at risk. So we've done a lot more with the drive on social media, and then also we have a mailer that will be coming out," said Klocko.

You have multiple options to receive a mail in ballot by simply visiting VoteOhio.gov up until April 28.

