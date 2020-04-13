ROSSFORD, Ohio — Construction workers at the Amazon fulfillment center construction site in Rossford claim they were sent home due to coronavirus exposure concerns.

Workers who wished to remain anonymous told WTOL 11 early Monday afternoon they were told about a 72-hour shut down for this project.

According to the workers, parts of the fulfillment center have been blocked off because someone who was showing symptoms of coronavirus was working in that area.

Workers said some staff members have been coming in and out from Detroit and some, even from the Chicago area.

Workers have been concerned for quite some time about the coronavirus crisis and safety measures. They claim there are not a lot of places to wash your hands and many people are often working close together.

Construction for this 705,000-square-foot fulfillment center begun last summer and was expected to be complete around the end of July. However, it's unclear if that timeline will be changed or not

Ryan Companies is the contracting company overseeing this project. WTOL reached out to them about this story and is waiting to hear back.

RELATED: COVID-19: Changing Our Lives | April 7: Finally some positive news

RELATED: Amazon fulfillment center six months from completion

RELATED: Ohio approves tax breaks worth up to $12.1 million for new Amazon locations in Akron, Rossford

RELATED VIDEO: