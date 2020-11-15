Rock in’ Horse Saloon in Huron Twp. cited for violating coronavirus health orders

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited one Huron Township and three other Ohio bars Saturday night and cited them for violating Ohio Department of Health's orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Rock in’ Horse Saloon in Huron Township was cited for improper conduct. Agents said they saw multiple violations upon arriving at the establishment, including patrons standing and walking freely while consuming alcohol, congregating and moving between separate groups.

Additionally, agents said every seat at the bar was occupied with no social distancing barriers in place.

The case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission and the bar may lose its liquor permit.

Three other Ohio bars were cited for the following violations:

W 6 Restaurant Group LTD., known as Barley House, Cleveland, received a citation for improper conduct disorderly activity. OIU, Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Division of Fire and Cleveland Department of Public Health jointly entered the establishment and observed egregious violations of health orders. There were more than 100 patrons present, dancing, walking freely throughout the premises consuming alcoholic beverages, congregating throughout the establishment, and not maintaining any social distancing guidelines. This is the third time this liquor permit has been cited for violating health orders. The location was previous cited on September 27 for improper conduct – disorderly activity. On October 3, the location was cited for improper – conduct disorderly activity, after-hours consumption – Rule 80 and after-hours sale – Rule 80. The previous cases are scheduled to go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission on Monday, November 16.

Khaireddin F Sabbah (sole proprietor), known as Eddie’s Club, Elyria, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and after-hours consumption – Rule 80. At 12:15 a.m., agents discovered approximately 60 patrons inside and widespread consumption of alcoholic beverages. In addition, agents found egregious violations of the health orders, including congregating throughout the establishment, standing and walking freely while consuming alcoholic beverages, no physical barriers seating and the bar area, and no social distancing measures in place.

Belmont Brewerks, Martins Ferry, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. At 11:40 p.m., agents observed two people at the bar with wine glasses in front of them, while the bar staff was cleaning up. One patron took a drink of wine. Agents identified themselves and explained the after hour limitations for on-premise consumption after 11 p.m. The patron was later identified as an employee who indicated they were unaware employees were not permitted to consume alcohol after 11 p.m.