Rite Aid extends COVID testing to all drive-through locations

Tests are free, but appointments must be made online ahead of time.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid announced Thursday that all drive-through locations in Ohio will offer coronavirus testing starting Friday.

A handful of sites offered testing throughout the pandemic, but a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services allowed for an additional 441 locations across 11 states. The new sites will utilize PCR self-swab test kits.

Rite Aid pharmacists will oversee testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tests are available for all individuals 4 and older, with or without symptoms.

Customers are required to pre-register at riteaid.com to schedule a time slot. The tests are free and ID is required.

“Testing is an essential tool in the battle against COVID-19,” said Jocelyn Konrad, Rite Aid executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer. “With the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines ramping up, it’s imperative that getting tested remains a priority with other COVID-19 safety prevention methods.”