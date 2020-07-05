CAMP HILL, Pa. — Drug store chain Rite Aid is expanding eligibility across all coronavirus testing sites to include asymptomatic adults, and will also open 46 additional testing sites across the country this coming Monday.

Effective immediately, adults 18 years of age or older (even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms) will now be eligible to pre-register and schedule a slot on the company's website, riteaid.com. There will be no charge for the test, most of which will operate through the stores' drive-thru windows.

None of the new testing sites will be in Ohio, but the state still has four active screening locations. Two of those are located on South Main Street in Akron and State Road in Parma.

All Rite Aid COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. At all testing locations, patients are required to provide government-issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online at riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

Rite Aid currently operates 71 testing sites across 12 states through its partnership with the U.S Department of Health and Human Services. The drugstore chain's self testing parking lot sites are open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.m and their drive-thru locations are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A complete list of Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing sites can be seen at riteaid.com.

