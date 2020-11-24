Rite Aid expanding self-swab COVID-19 testing sites in Ohio

Asymptomatic testing will now be made available to individuals 13 years of age and older at existing Rite Aid testing sites

On Tuesday, Rite Aid announced their plans to expand its self-swab testing program in the state.

The program will now include individuals 13-years-of-age or older at existing testing sites in Ohio. The no-charge testing program, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, was previously only available to individuals 19 years of age or older.

The expanded program allows parents and legal guardians of individuals 13-18 years of age to create Baseline COVID-19 accounts that will allow them to be screened and tested.

Parents or legal guardians must accompany their children to the appointment and supervise them during the test, along with providing consent for those under the age of 18 and show their government-issued identification.

"We're proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve," said Heyward Donigan, president, and chief executive officer of Rite Aid. "Continuing to make testing available - and now, to a broader range - is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19."

Rite Aid's COVID-19 testing locations use simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by a Rite Aid pharmacist and operate Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those looking to be tested are required to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.