MAUMEE, Ohio — Many restaurant owners are anxious and eager to welcome customers back in.

That's the case of Bill Anderson, who owns Dale's Dinner in Waterville.

Restaurants and bars have only been able to offer carry-out for almost two months now.

"I own Dale's Diner in Waterville and that's closed down completely. Dale's Bar and grill here, we started off doing lunch and dinner but lunch proved to be slow so we just went to dinner from 5 to 8 p.m," Anderson said.

A state task force made up of restaurant owners is meeting to try and work out details for opening up safely, but nothing official has been set.

Despite the desire to reopen, some restaurant owners have concerns that capacity limits won't be enough to fully keep them in business.

"Yes, it worries me, 50%, that's a 50% cut in revenue. I hear Florida started off at 25% at that it wouldn't even be worth reopening. But 50% we could do that," he said.

Anderson claims if the Ohio Health Department told him he could reopen right now, he would. Gov. Mike DeWine says he expects we will learn more regarding guidelines and an exact reopening date for restaurants later this week.

