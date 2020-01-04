JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new grant program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation is offering $500 to restaurant industry employees impacted by COVID-19.

Grants from the fund will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis to individuals that meet the eligibility criteria.

Who Can Apply To Receive Funds?

Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate that they:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and

Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and

Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and

Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.

Individuals related to employees or board members of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation or National Restaurant Association are not eligible for grants from this Fund.

Those that are eligible will be awarded a one-time grant of $500 that will be disbursed directly to the applicant.

Applications will open on April 2.

Click here for more information.

