TOLEDO, Ohio — Right now, tens of thousands of people in Ohio are out of a job because of the coronavirus crisis. And although unemployment might be skyrocketing, there is still help out there to connect people to jobs hiring immediately.

As many continue to struggle to apply for unemployment benefits, Lucas County and city of Toledo leaders want you to know there are immediate job openings in the community and businesses need you now.

"Coronavirus.oh.gov/jobsearch, this is a matchmaker.com for companies that need employees," Economic Development Commissioner for Toledo Brandon Sehlhorst said.

He has been working on ways to connect people locally with jobs.

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Coronavirus Update | COVID-19 cases reach 329, according to county data

RELATED: Ohio Coronavirus Update | April 6: SeaGate Centre identified as alternate medical site for surge

"Healthcare is really big and CDL drivers is really needed right now, because they're obviously deemed as essential," Tonia Saunders, Lucas County Director of Planning and Development, said.

Some, like a housekeeping job through ProMedica even come with a signing bonus. Grocery stores are offering hazard pay to employees, including local jobs open now with Aldi and Kroger.

"We have a two-fold need right now, we have a need that employers need workers immediately for those essential jobs, we're also trying to meet the needs of the job seekers without wages right now," Saunders said.

Small business owners that are concerned about lost revenue and trying to avoid layoffs can also find links through the Toledo Chamber of Commerce website to federal, state and local help.

That includes the SharedWork Ohio program designed to help reduce layoffs and federal small business grants through the CARES Act.

RELATED VIDEO: