WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. — A man in his 50s is the first patient with COVID-19 to die in Michigan, according to Beaumont Health in Wayne County.

“Our medical team went to extraordinary efforts to care for this patient and we are deeply saddened by his passing and empathize with his family,” Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant said.

“Our physicians, nurses and medical staff are all working together to care for COVID-19 patients. During a time like this, we are united to battle this virus. Further, we must continue to serve and care for the non-COVID-19 needs of all patients whether they are giving birth, needing essential surgery or requiring lifesaving emergency procedures.”

The hospital said the man had underlying health issues, and he passed away early Wednesday morning.

The man's death was announced Wednesday along with 15 new COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total to 80.

►Here's a list of all the confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

