Reineke Ford dealerships distributing free PPE to their communities

The Reineke Family Dealerships each received 18,000 masks each to hand out in their 4 communities.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Even as more people are getting vaccinated, we're still wearing masks all the time.

Ford motor company produced millions of masks throughout 2020 along with cars and trucks.

Last year, leaders at Ford announced their intentions of donating 100 million masks that their production lines made during the pandemic shutdown.

Today, the Reineke Family Dealerships did their part in achieving that goal.

Their dealerships in Lima, Findlay, Fostoria and Tiffin each received 18,000 masks to distribute throughout their community.

To start the day, each dealership gave a shipment of masks to community non-profits, fire departments, police and other organizations.

Then, they opened up their dealerships for anyone to come in and take up to 20 masks per person for free.

Suzie Reineke said the gesture from Ford shows their commitment to the communities their dealerships are in, and locally it makes perfect sense to make sure everyone has the needed tools to keep everyone safe to get through this pandemic.

"As the vaccine rollout gets a little bit more strong, we need to make sure that we maintain the safety of our employees and our community members. And ultimately that means wearing masks. So, we wanted to make sure that our communities had ample supplies to ensure that our communities are kept safe." said Reineke.

And Reineke says if, at the end of the day, they don't hand out all of their masks, they'll hold onto that back stock to make them available to anyone who needs one while their supply lasts.