WASHINGTON — On Mar. 5, the first official presumptive positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus was discovered in the DMV. In just one week, the DMV cases have increased to more than 50 "presumptive positive" reports and a person has died in Virginia.

Key Facts

There are 93 people across the D.C. Metropolitan area who have the coronavirus. 31 in Maryland 17 in D.C. 45 in Virginia

One person in Virginia has died from the coronavirus. There have been no other deaths in the DMV region.

Gov. Northam announced Sunday that all public gatherings of more than 100 people statewide are banned and ordered a two-week shutdown of municipal offices in an area of southeast Virginia

Gov. Hogan issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities.

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have all declared States of Emergency

Trump declared a national emergency

Person-to-person transmission is happening in D.C. and Maryland

D.C.'s Health Department banning all events with more than 250 people

Travel suspended from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days

Public schools in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are closed for at least two weeks (March 27 for VA/MD and April 1 for D.C.)

You can use the embedded map below to see where each positive case of coronavirus has been found around the DC Metropolitan area.

Sunday, March 15

8:07 p.m.: The District announces that it has a 17th positive case of the coronavirus. D.C. said it is a 38-year-old woman that had contact with a person with the virus.

8:04 p.m.: All Fairfax County school buildings will be closed. This includes more than just school buildings, but all buildings and sites associated with FCPS. Food distribution sites for FCPS will continue.

7:50 p.m.: CDC recommends canceling gatherings of 50 people or more, including weddings, for the next eight weeks.

1 p.m.: Popular D.C. chef Jose Andres is closing all of the restaurants he owns in the District, and only doing carry out service for a reduced menu that will also have reduced pricing.

5 p.m.: The National Institute of Health says one of its employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

2:30 p.m.: Mayor Bowser has issued new guidelines for District bars and restaurants in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The new restrictions include the prohibition of bar seating, tables for more than six people and the operation of nightclubs entirely.

2:17 p.m.: Gov. Northam announced Sunday that all public gatherings of more than 100 people statewide are banned and ordered a two-week shutdown of municipal offices in an area of southeast Virginia.

12:12 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announced that he has issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely.

11:20 a.m.: The Alexandria Health Department (AHD) has reported a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Alexandria. The second case is an Alexandria resident who attended a conference in D.C. on February 25 and came in close contact with an individual later confirmed to have COVID-19.

10:04 a.m.: Gov. Hogan announced that five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland, bringing the total across the state to 31.

Saturday, March 14

11:00 p.m.: Fairfax County schools will be closed through April 10 after an employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. This is an extension from what was previously set last week. All K-12 schools in Virginia are closed until March 27.

8:38 p.m.: On Saturday, D.C. announces six more positive cases of the coronavirus in the District. More than 100 people have been tested in the District.

The people infected by the virus include: 28-year-old male, Contact tracing underway – Had contact with a confirmed case; 41-year-old male, Contact tracing underway – History of international travel; 42-year-old male, Contact tracing underway – Attended the CEEP conference; 45-year-old male, Contact tracing underway – Had contact with a confirmed case; 55-year-old female, Contact tracing underway; 67-year-old male, Contact tracing underway – History of international travel, Nile River cruise.

7:24 p.m.: President Donald J. Trump test negative for the coronavirus after taking a test. People who he had been in contact with recently tested positive last week.

5:29 p.m.: First coronavirus death in Virginia has been reported, with 41 total cases so far in the commonwealth.

12:30 p.m.: Trump says he has taken a coronavirus test and expects results within a few days

12 p.m.: Reporters are being asked for temperature check before a White House press briefing

9:58 a.m.: Nine new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maryland, bringing the state total to 26.

Friday, March 13

10 p.m.: The U.S. Department of Defense is planning to halt all domestic travel for military members after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.

9:55 p.m.: IMF confirms a staff member at D.C. headquarters was diagnosed with COVID-19, is self-isolating and receiving medical care. All headquarters-based staff are advised to work remotely until further notice.

8 p.m.: Washington Monument elevator tours are suspended temporarily effective March 14

6:50 p.m.: Howard University asks all students/residents to leave campus by March 25 at noon and remain off campus for the rest of the semester

5:02 p.m.: Prince George's County announces it now has seven positive cases of the coronavirus.

4:00 p.m.: D.C. Health officials say the District is banning gatherings of more than 250 people. This comes after guidelines put out by the U.S. Department of Health suggest this as a method to help contain the virus.

3:58 p.m.: Three of Montgomery County's coronavirus patients, the first diagnosed in the DMV, have cleared quarantine and are recovering.

3:35 p.m. President Trump declares a national emergency

2:46 p.m.: Mount Vernon Ladies' Association will close George Washington's Mount Vernon to visitors beginning March 14 through March 31.

2:24 p.m.: Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he was ordering all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks amid growing coronavirus concerns.

2:23 p.m.: Metro announced that it has "further escalated" its response to the Pandemic Flu Plan by reducing service starting Monday, March 16. Trains will operate every 12 minutes on each line throughout the day on Monday through Friday from the standard hours of 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

12:40 p.m.: Arlington Public Schools announced on Friday afternoon that they will be closed until April 14.

12:30 p.m.: Alexandria City Public Schools announced on Friday afternoon that they will be closed from March 16 through April 13.

10:15 a.m. A military retiree dependent seeking care at Joint Base Andrews Malcom Grow Clinic on March 11, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 through tests by Joint Base Andrews medical personnel. The patient is self-quarantined at home in Waldorf, Md. This person had cold-like symptoms and had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines.

10:12 a.m. The National Cherry Blossom Festival announced that based on an abundance of caution the 2020 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade has been canceled.

7:30 a.m.: D.C. Government to operate on a modified schedule to mitigate the spread of the virus beginning Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.

7 a.m.: D.C. Public Schools will be closed until April 1 to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the District. Students will continue their education in the interim via distance learning after a spring break period that has also been moved earlier.

Thursday, March 12

11:34 p.m.: Fairfax County Schools will close Friday, March 13.

8:50 p.m.: All Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Washington will be closed March 16-27. Masses open to the public in all archdiocesan parishes, missions, and campus ministries will not be celebrated effective March 14 until further notice.

8:30 p.m.: Fairfax County Public Schools will cancel all extracurricular activities and after-school programs, all community use activities not associated with FCPS, and all field trips (including day trips) from March 14-April 12.

7:40 p.m.: D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton and her staff will telework beginning March 13.

7:04 p.m. All churches in the Diocese of Maryland must shut down public worship services beginning Sunday, March 15, according to officials.



6:25 p.m.: Montgomery County libraries and public spaces close effective March 16.

6:20 p.m.: Arlington National Cemetery is closed to visitors effective March 13. Funerals will continue as scheduled.

6:13 p.m.: All Smithsonian museums including the Zoo are temporarily closing starting March 14 until further notice.

6:08 p.m.: Monumental announces that an official that worked the CAA Men’s Tournament at Entertainment & Sports Arena in SE DC tested positive for coronavirus.

5:45 p.m.: Capital One Arena cancels all events, including concerts, Capitals, Wizards and Go-Go games.

5:30 p.m.: Fairfax County announces two new presumptive positive cases.

4:34 p.m. Prince William County Schools will close schools to students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns and education preparation.

4:30 p.m.: Gov. Hogan closed all public schools in Maryland from March 16-27. All scheduled school-sanctioned travel for students and staff is canceled effective immediately.

4:24 p.m.: First case of person-to-person transmission is announced in Maryland. A Prince George's County resident with no known exposure through travel or an infected person tested positive.

4:18 p.m.: The Kennedy Center canceled all public performances and events from March 13-31.

4:15 p.m.: NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday that the men's and women's 2020 March Madness tournaments were canceled, as well as remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

4 p.m.: Major League Baseball announced it will delay 2020 Opening Day by at least two weeks, and cancel Spring Training games starting March 12. The Washington Nationals season was scheduled to begin on March 26 with a road game against the New York Mets.

4 p.m.: Loudoun County announced its second presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

2 p.m. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency and said large conferences and events in the state have been canceled for the next 30 days. He said 15 people have tested positive in Virginia.

1:45 p.m. The NHL suspends the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns.

12:50 p.m.: Shenandoah County Public Schools will be closed on Monday, March 16 for students. Teachers will spend that day preparing for possible changes to the academic schedule.

12:45 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announced the first case of COVID-19 community transmission in the state. The patient is a Prince George’s County resident who "had no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual."

12:30 p.m.: The DNC announced in a statement that Sunday's debate will move from Arizona to CNN's studio in Washington, D.C.

12:20: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said 12 firefighters were potentially exposed to a coronavirus patient and shared details on the fourth positive case in the county at a news conference.

11:50 a.m.: The Big Ten announced that its men's basketball conference tournament has been canceled. The University of Maryland team was supposed to participate but had not left Maryland at the time of the cancellation.

11:15 a.m.: Fredericksburg, Virginia schools are closed from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22.

11:15 a.m.: Marymount University announced its spring break will be extended by two days. Online-only classes will start on March 18. In-person classes are scheduled to begin on March 30, but a decision on that will be made no later than March 24.

11 a.m.: The Patriot League announced the cancellation of all spring athletics practices and competitions. Among the schools that compete in spring sports are American University, Loyola University Maryland, and the U.S. Naval Academy. Georgetown University and the University of Richmond also participate in certain sports.

9:50 a.m.: Congress is shutting down the U.S. Capitol, House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1 in reaction to coronavirus.

9 a.m.: Metro holds Special Board of Directors Meeting to discuss transportation plans during coronavirus outbreaks in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

5 a.m.: Loudoun County Public Schools close schools on Thursday through Friday, March 20.

Wednesday, March 11

11:50 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department announced that an Alexandria resident tested presumptive positive, bringing Virginia's total to 11 cases. The patient is isolated at home and doing well.

10:30 p.m.: Sidwell Friends will transition to "Distance Learning Plan" effective March 16, with faculty planning days on March 16-17, online classes on March 18-19 and spring break from March 20-29. Online classes resume March 30 through at least April 10.

10:28 p.m.: Longwood University announced that a student was tested for coronavirus and that results are a presumptive positive case, bringing Virginia's total to 10 cases. The student continues to self-quarantine pending further testing at the CDC to confirm the test. The University said campus events and in-person classes are canceled effective March 13-18.

10 p.m.: According to a Bloomberg reporter, a staffer from Sen. Maria Cantwell's (WA-D) D.C. office tested positive for the virus, and has been in isolation since symptoms surfaced. The D.C. office was closed for the week for cleaning, and staffers were instructed to telework.

9:30 p.m.: The Washington Wizards season is now on hold after the NBA announced that they were suspending all games until further notice, due to a Utah Jazz player testing positive for coronavirus.

9:20 p.m.: Tom Hanks confirms on his official Instagram page that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, contracted the coronavirus on a trip to Australia.

9:04 p.m.: President Donald Trump announces that travel from Europe to the United States will be banned for the next 30-days to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The United Kingdom is an exception to this rule.

8:10 p.m.: Gov. Hogan confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in Maryland, including a Montgomery County resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain and a Prince George's County resident in his 60s whose travel history is under investigation. Maryland has a total of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

7:09 p.m.: Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto canceled all school-related, large-scale public events and all school field trips that are not part of the core mission of school system instruction.

5:47 p.m.: The National Cherry Blossom Festival postponed and canceled some events.

5:35 p.m.: Catholic University of America moves classes online until at least March 30. Classes are canceled on March 16 and 17 to test the system.

5:33 p.m.: Mayor Bowser pulls permits for Rock and Roll D.C. Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K, and the Scope It Out 5K.

5:23 p.m.: Loudoun County Public Schools declared March 20 a Teacher Workday to prepare for possible school closures. There will be no school for students on March 20.

5:15 p.m.: Shows canceled at 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem effective March 12 until April 1, regardless of the size of the gathering.

5:09 p.m.: National Cathedral cancels worship services and closes parish buildings for two weeks as part of combating the spread of the coronavirus.

4:58 p.m.: NCAA President Mark Emmert said the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be played with 'only essential staff and limited family attendance.' Maryland women's basketball team was supposed to host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament from its arena in College Park because they were one of the top seeds in the tournament.

4:48 p.m.: University of Mary Washington moves all classes online for three weeks beginning March 16 through April 3. Classes are canceled on March 12 and 13 to prepare.

4:28 p.m.: Mayor Bowser announced that six additional presumptive positive cases were added to the total count, bringing the total in the District to 10. The six additional cases include a 59-year-old man and woman, a 24-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 58-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man.

4:25 p.m. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District is now under a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

4:15 p.m.: The Village at Rockville, where one of the first positive cases in Maryland was confirmed, will have its staff, residents and family members of residents be tested, as well as anyone there who wants to be tested.

4:05 p.m.: Gov. Larry Hogan laid out a new set of guidelines and actions to avoid the spread of coronavirus amongst Maryland residents over 60.

3:55 p.m.: Two schools in Prince George's County, Eleanor Roosevelt High School and College Park Academy, will be closed through the rest of the week due to potential coronavirus exposures linked to the schools.

3:29 p.m.: Monumental Sports and Entertainment, who owns Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, will still hold games and events at its facility. The company does release CDC guidelines that fans should follow when attending events and games it holds.

1 p.m. A Montana resident visiting Anne Arundel County has tested positive for COVID-19, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

12:30 p.m.: The World Health Organization has officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

12:15 p.m.: D.C. Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or canceled. Officials define mass gatherings as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location. This recommendation is in effect through Mar. 31.

10:30 a.m.: D.C. Public Schools announced that they will be closing schools on Monday, March 16 for a Professional Development Day to prepare for the possibility of moving classes online due to the coronavirus.

10 a.m.: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam holds a news briefing on coronavirus in the commonwealth. He said the region has nine confirmed cases.

9 a.m.: Georgetown University will be moving classes online to virtual learning environments starting Monday, March 16.

8 a.m.: The National Cathedral announces they are closing Beauvoir, The National Cathedral Elementary School, National Cathedral Day School, and St. Albans School early for spring break because of the recent coronavirus outbreaks in the city.

Tuesday, March 10

11 p.m.: George Washington University announced that are moving most classes to an online platform after the school's scheduled spring break from March 16-March 21. After March 21, all residence halls will close until regular class schedules resume. Any student wishing to continue living in on-campus housing will need to submit an application by March 18.

7 p.m.: The University of Maryland system has sent a message to more than 40,000 students that classes will be held online, following at least the first two weeks after Spring Break.

6:55 p.m.: Virginia's Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the commonwealth's 8th Congressional district, will be self-quarantining for coronavirus (COVID-19). Beyer said in a statement that a friend he and his wife had dinner with 10 days ago (Feb. 28), contracted the virus. He added that neither he or his wife have shown symptoms of the virus, but are self-quarantining out of precaution and out of concern shown by state health officials.

6:50 p.m.: Bowie State University cancels classes for Thursday and Friday due to coronavirus concerns. Students will be able to return Monday, officials said.

4:32 p.m.: D.C. Health Department says one of the cases reported in the District on Monday evening, is a confirmed case in Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the information that D.C. Health reported Tuesday at its news conference.

4:15 p.m.: Fairfax County Public Schools declare Monday, March 16 a student holiday to allow staff to "prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure." FCPS also announced they are canceling all overnight field trips scheduled on or after March 11 through April 12. Day trips to New York are also canceled. All other day trips will proceed as scheduled.

2 p.m.: American University announces they will host all classes online after spring break.

1:30 p.m.: The University of Maryland confirms to WUSA9 that they could potentially hold online classes in response to the coronavirus.

1:12 p.m.: VHD reports that a couple in Virginia Beach has also contracted the coronavirus.

1 p.m.: The Virginia Health Department confirms a man in his 50s from Spotsylvania County has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. He is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

12:35 p.m.: A Loudoun County resident has tested presumptive positive for the virus, a person in their 40s.

11:15 a.m.: Two additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases were confirmed by Prince George's County Executive Angla Alsobrooks, bringing the total in that county to three.

11 a.m.: Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks discusses the first positive case there.

8:30 a.m.: Georgetown Day School in D.C. closed on Tuesday because of coronavirus link to Christ Church Georgetown

8 a.m.: International Association of Fire Fighters held a briefing on protocol and plan to keep the community and firefighters safe from the coronavirus.

Monday, March 9

10:30 p.m.: Virginia confirms its fifth and sixth cases of the coronavirus.

10:30 p.m.: D.C. confirms three more cases of the coronavirus.

9:30 p.m.: The Securities and Exchange Commission asked employees at D.C. headquarters office to stay home in wake of virus preparation.

7:30 p.m.: Prince George County officials confirm that a resident tested positive for the coronavirus. They become the sixth person in Maryland to contract the virus.

6:30 p.m.: President Donald Trump holds a news conference on the coronavirus. During the news conference, he said the White House will be releasing guidelines that people and businesses can follow to help combat the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

3 p.m.: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan shares more news on the coronavirus, including that the state has aloud for $50 million in emergency funds to be used in combating the virus.

1 p.m.: Virginia Department of Health officials confirm a third presumptive positive result in the Commonwealth. It is an Arlington County resident in their 60s who developed fever, cough, and shortness of breath after returning from international travel.

9 a.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser holds a news conference to inform the public on updates on coronavirus, including how it is impacting the District and how D.C. Health is working to combat issues with the virus.

If you are experiencing symptoms, Bowser said you should call D.C. Health at 202-576-1117, or your health care providers.

Sunday, March 8

Virginia confirms the second case of coronavirus in the commonwealth as a Fairfax County resident. A Loudoun County firefighter had to be quarantined because they came in contact with this individual.

Maryland confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, with one of these two cases being a Montgomery County resident.

Due to a person who traveled into D.C. with coronavirus, a school where a staff member came in contact with this person, closed on Monday.

Saturday, March 7

D.C. confirms its first two positive cases of the coronavirus. One is a Georgetown reverend in his late 50s. The other, a man who traveled from Nigeria to D.C., then was tested positive for coronavirus after traveling to Maryland.

A Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive for the virus Saturday evening after traveling recently overseas. He is the first positive case of the virus in Virginia.

Friday, March 6

Gov. Larry Hogan confirms that one of the three people to contract the coronavirus in Maryland also visited a retirement home in Rockville after returning from an international cruise, where the person came in contact with as many as 100 people.

Virginia attorney general warns of coronavirus scams happening in the commonwealth.

Thursday, March 5

Gov. Larry Hogan announces the first three confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland and declares a state of emergency in the process.

All three are people are residents of Montgomery County. These patients include a couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, all of whom traveled together.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

