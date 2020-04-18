TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've noticed fewer for sale signs out right now you're not alone.

But even in the middle of a pandemic, technology is helping realtors connect people to new homes.

"The industry is kind of crazy right now, we had a number of deals that were under contract with buyers and then because of furloughs and layoffs, we had a number of transactions fall apart," Dan McQuillen with Danberry Real Estate said.

Despite this, there are still homes getting multiple offers when they get on the market.

"We've been doing a lot of virtual showings of our homes, our agents will Facetime with our clients and walk them through the home and point things out like that. When the client does still want to come through the home we're making sure they take their shoes off, that they're wiping things down if they touch anything," McQuillen said.

Part of that is because of how few homes are currently for sale.

"Coming into this pandemic we had record low inventory numbers and now we're even lower than that," McQuillen said.

He has this advice for possible sellers.

"I would consider doing it now because the inventory is still so low, there's a supply and demand issue, so you may be able to get a higher price for your home right now," McQuillen said.

He also has advice for buyers.

"If you're a buyer you definitely want to make sure you are comfortable in your job, because there would be nothing worse than buying a new home, getting into a new home and not being able to make payments," McQuillen said.

