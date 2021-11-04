Rapid COVID-19 testing in Adrian High School in Adrian, Michigan

Pre-registration is required and will be verified upon arrival.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Spring break has come and gone; now you can contribute to prevention efforts and get tested at Adriane High School.

Lenawee Intermediate School District, Honu Management Group, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and Adrian Public Schools have partnered to offer COVID-19 rapid testing to students, families, and anyone interested.

COVID-19 rapid testing services are available on:

Sunday April 11th from 12-6 p.m

Thursday April 15th from 2-7 p.m