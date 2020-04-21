OTTAWA, Ohio — The Putnam County Health Department confirmed the first two coronavirus deaths in the county Tuesday afternoon.

"It is with great sadness that we report on the deaths of two of our Putnam County residents related to the COVID-19 outbreak. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of these individuals," Health Commissioner Kim Rieman said.

The cases involve a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s. The health department said it will not provide any further information on them out of respect for their families.

"The Putnam County Health Department has been preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since before it begun spreading throughout the country and state. As part of the investigation related to the illness, we reach out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to make sure we help prevent the spread of this disease," Rieman said.

