PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — May is right around the corner and many of us would be planning a trip to Put-in-Bay.

But the leaders on South Bass Island are telling us all to be patient.

The village of Put-in-Bay relies on the huge bump in tourism dollars they receive between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

But with the Ohio stay-at-home order still in place, the businesses and elected leaders of South Bass island have officially said only residents, property owners, essential businesses and service providers are allowed to come to the island until further notice.

Currently the ferry services are operating on a week-to-week basis, and all marinas are to remain closed.

With no doctors, medical facilities and limited evacuation options available on the island, the focus is to prioritize the health and safety of the permanent residents.

And even though the financial impact is expected to be severe, leaders are confident the island getaway will recover once they reopen later this year or even in 2021.

"We'll get through it. You know, I'm still fairly new to the island, this is only my 7th year living here. But, from what I can tell of the history of Put-in-Bay, they bounce back, they pull through, they adapt," said Put-in-Bay Mayor Jessica Dress.

Dress also said the village will not be opening their municipal marinas until given the all clear from the state of Ohio and the CDC.

