Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce encouraging visitors, residents to wear masks

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — As the July 4 weekend begins, many Ohioans will be headed up to Put-in-Bay to celebrate our nation's birthday.

However, with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on the island, local leaders are asking visitors to please respect coronavirus safety protocols.

"Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Safe Island Task Force want you to know the safety of our guests, residents, and employees is always our top priority. Our island businesses and community continue to take precautions to ensure everyone who visits has a safe and fun time. We encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing, to wear a mask, and to follow safety protocols and procedures recommended by the state of Ohio," the chamber wrote on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced that eight people (six from Lucas County and two from Ottawa County) who visited the island from June 17-21 have tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said these individuals visited the Commodore Hotel, The Mist and Mr. Ed's.

Leaders from both Toledo-Lucas County and the Ottawa County Health Department are advising people who were at those bars and restaurants between June 17-21 to watch for symptoms and self-quarantine for 14 days.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Frosty's on Put-in-Bay will be closed until July 4 after an employee began displaying COVID-19 symptoms. This is not yet a confirmed case. The employee is being tested.