ProMedica postpones elective surgeries amid COVID-19 surge

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is postponing some elective surgeries as its facilities continue to battle a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Monday, ProMedica will only perform time-sensitive emergent surgeries at Toledo Hospital, Ebeid Children's Hospital, Flower Hospital and Bay Park.

Additionally, the sleep labs at both Flower and Bay Park will be closed as well as some off-site lab draw locations.

Currently, there is no word on when these services will return.

In an email to employees, ProMedica leadership wrote:

"As we work to manage the current situation and anticipate the impending demands of this surge, further action is needed to ensure we are able to meet the needs of all patients who require inpatient care. In this capacity, we wanted to make you aware that we have made the decision to move to the next phase of our surge plans..."

ProMedica also announced Monday that its facilities are working under a contingency-level staffing plan. Staff are now able to return to work five days after COVID-19 symptom onset if at that point they are asymptomatic, wear a mask and socially distance.

Hospitals across Ohio are battling record numbers of patients with COVID-19.

The state reported 18,042 new cases of the virus on Monday, with a total of 6,747 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Ohio— that's the most since the pandemic began, and an increase of 192 hospitalizations over the last 24 hours.