TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that his team would be loosening up restrictions on elective surgeries as they prepare to slowly reopen the state.

"My first concerns are the patients that have had procedures and surgeries delayed. They have been waiting and it's time for them to catch up," DeWine said.

DeWine said that he believes enough time has passed without a major spike in cases and we can prepare to open again.

He urged doctors to begin elective surgeries, but to figure out whether now is the time for certain procedures to happen because some are more pressing than others.

ProMedica's vice president of patient safety and quality, Dr. Brian Kaminski, said they've already started the process of calling patients who had to postpone those surgeries, but some people are put higher on the list than others because of the type of surgery.

"There's those that fit into the semi-elective category. Those conditions that cause pain or disability or some other kind of chronic condition that interferes with that person's lifestyle in some way that they have to have the procedure before they can return to a normal active productive lifestyle and those are the one's were looking at bringing back first," Kaminski said.

At ProMedica, there have been about 4,000 surgeries postponed or delayed because of the outbreak.

Kaminski said that they still have to take precautions and assess risks because there are people within their buildings who have tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that beginning those procedures will help patients manage their pain and reduce long-term consequences.

Kaminski said his team is excited to slowly start getting hospital operations back to normal.

