TOLEDO, Ohio — On March 21, ProMedica announced one of their doctors had came down with the coronavirus.

It was one of the first cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lucas County.

Dr. David Mallory is recovered now.

He practices Family Medicine at Physicians Family Practice of Toledo on Monroe St. in Sylvania.

He was exposed to the virus at his office sometime in mid-March when the coronavirus was just beginning its spread across the country.

"Even though I was following the protocol at that time I still got it because I think initially everyone viewed this as something just in the older population and although those people are obviously hard hit there's a lot of young people getting hit too,” said Dr. Mallory.

While self-quarantining he started getting a fever and cough.

He lost energy and eventually got double pneumonia.

The popular doctor was hospitalized for three and a half days at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon.

RELATED: ProMedica physician tests positive for coronavirus

"I thought I was going to die," said Dr. Mallory, choking up. "But I didn't."

As we’ve all become aware over the last few months Coronavirus is something so new, the professionals are learning by trial and error what works and what doesn't.

Several drugs combinations have been tried all over the world, with mixed results.

For Dr. Mallory it was Zythromyacin and Hydroxychloriquine.

"If you're at a point where somebody says ‘we can give you this or we don't have anything else to give you, and here’s the risks and here’s the benefits, and ‘would you like to try?’ I said yes, and I'd say yes again,” said Dr. Mallory. “For some reason I started getting really sick, then I stopped getting so sick. It may be that you have to wait till someone's actually sick to have pneumonia to do it but that's where the doctor comes in and makes that decision."

Dr. Mallory likes to help people. Every year, he flies to Guatamala to treat and feed kids. He's active on a number of boards locally.

Mallory goes back to work on Monday, but remotely, which is what the other physicians in his office have been doing most of the time.

RELATED: Ohio nursing students prepare to work on the front lines

RELATED: ProMedica hospitals prepare to begin elective surgeries