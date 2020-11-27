ProMedica announces more visitor restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

The change change is in response to the current surge of positive cases in the communities served by the organization.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Friday more stringent visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals and outpatient surgery facilities in Ohio and Michigan, effective immediately.

The change is in response to the current COVID-19 surge in the communities served by the organization. To help keep patients, employees and the community safe during the COVID-19 surge, ProMedica has implemented the visitor guidelines listed below.

HOSPITALS

Adult Inpatient



No visitation.

Emergency Department



Newly admitted patients: One visitor wearing a mask may accompany the patient into the emergency department and then must depart from the hospital.

Surgery and Procedural Areas

Inpatient surgeries: One visitor wearing a mask may meet the patient in the perioperative area and remain until the patient returns to their room.

Outpatient surgeries: One driver/visitor wearing a mask may accompany the patient. The masked visitor must stay in the designated waiting area and leave with the patient as soon as they are ready to be discharged.

Ambulatory Clinics

One visitor wearing a mask is permitted.

Infusion Centers and Radiation Oncology

No visitors for adults.

Pediatric Patient: One parent/guardian wearing a mask at all times.

Obstetrics

L&D and Post-partum: One person wearing a mask and one credentialed doula wearing a mask.

NICU

(2 banded adults as designated visitors wearing mask)

Infant/Infants: One or two of the banded visitors wearing a mask at all times.

Pediatrics

(Two banded adults as designated visitors wearing mask)

Child/Children: One or two of the banded visitors wearing a mask at all times.

Hospice or End of Life

May have up to four visitors wearing masks per day.

Can be under the age of 16 with permission of the healthcare team.

If the patient is COVID-19 positive, visitors must wear all PPE, including procedural mask, full-face shield, gown and gloves while in the patient’s room.

All Setting Allowances

Power of attorney/surrogate decision-makers or court-appointed guardianship, interpreters, caregivers of Intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), approved vendors, chaplain/clergy, team members who meet an allowance listed above.

Volunteers & clergy

Do not report for duties or visits, unless specifically notified or given permission to do so.

PHYSICIAN OFFICES

One visitor wearing a mask is permitted.

PARAMOUNT HEALTH PLAN

Visitors wearing masks are permitted.

CORPORATE FACILITIES

No visitors.