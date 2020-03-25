TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica has announced immediate changes to their in-person office visit policy in order to minimize the potential exposure to COVID-19 and in compliance with the stay-at-home directive issued by both the Ohio and Michigan Departments of Health.

If you have a ProMedica Physician, the office staff will call all patients with a currently scheduled office visit to change those appointments to a telephone visit with your provider.

For patients calling for a new appointment, your initial visit will be a scheduled telephone visit.

ProMedica Physicians Group says many clinical concerns can be completely addressed over the phone.

During your telephone appointment, if your provider feels it is necessary for you to come to the office for further evaluation, ProMedica says they will schedule an in-office appointment.

