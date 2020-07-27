Watch Live: President Trump to detail work on COVID-19 vaccine

President Donald Trump is in North Carolina to tour a facility that is participating in work on a COVID-19 vaccine.

President Donald Trump is going to North Carolina Monday to visit a biotech facility involved in work to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump's Monday afternoon trip to Morrisville is his first public event in the state since the eve of the March 3 presidential primary.

The biotechnology facility Trump will visit is the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Innovation Center in Morrisville, a suburb of Raleigh. The White House said the company is manufacturing key components of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Novavax, an American vaccine development company based in Maryland.

Novavax has been chosen to participate in Operation Warp Speed, a U.S. government program that seeks to begin delivering millions of doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 next year. The company has been awarded $1.6 billion from the federal government.

Trump won North Carolina's 15 electoral votes in 2016 by nearly 4 percentage points. The state is considered a presidential battleground this fall, too.

A scaled-down version of the Republican National Convention is still set for Charlotte next month. Trump pulled his acceptance speech from there after conflict with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over convention safety. The convention festivities headed to Jacksonville, Florida, but Trump pulled the plug on that venue last week.