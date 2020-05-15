TOLEDO, Ohio — President Donald Trump was heard on local airwaves Friday with a nearly 20-minute interview on the Scott Sands Show on WSPD, during which he expressed his love for the state of Ohio and compared the coronavirus responses of Ohio and Michigan's governors.

"It's a great state, it's my honor," Trump began the interview. "I've done pretty well in that state, we love Ohio.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW:

"It'll be opening up and really safely soon," the president said. On Friday, outdoor dining resumed in Ohio and personal care services such as salons and barbershops and tattoo/body piercing services resumed.

RELATED: Campgrounds, BMVs, gyms, pools: Here is everything that reopens in Ohio in May

When asked how he would grade Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's response to the coronavirus pandemic versus Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the president said that DeWine is responding, "with more heart."

"I don't know what's going on with her; nobody can do anything (in Michigan). No he's doing it with more heart, he's doing a very good job. I'm proud of him. He's showing compassion," Trump said.

Whitmer, the president said, "is not showing any compassion. ... People aren't going to stand for that. ... They have to get back. The other side of the equation (keeping a state's economy closed) is bad too - people are dying from that also, maybe in larger numbers. If you look at suicides, if you look at losing jobs, your economics. If you go from having a great job to maybe not having a job because it's taking too long. If you look at drug addiction, the drug use goes up and it's been going up. We can't let that happen."

RELATED: Protesters gather in Lansing for rally against Whitmer's stay at home order

Trump said that people are returning to drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic, and warned that Ohio's 18% reduction in drug use could be wiped out if people remain "locked in their house" and don't return to work.

The president categorized the COVID-19 outbreak as "a gift from China" and said "we don't want it. We had just signed a great trade deal with China - the ink wasn't even dry, and all of the sudden, here comes the plague."

He hailed the United States' economy as being the best in the world prior to the introduction of "the plague," but noted that shutting down the country for awhile was necessary.

The coronavirus, the president said, affects a very small part of the population, especially older Americans. "Most people are very minorly affected by this, their system fights it off," he said.

Sands dove into Project Airbridge, which is helmed by Trump's son in law, Jared Kushner. The federal pandemic relief project intends to deliver personal protective equipment to the front lines fighting the coronavirus.

As part of Project Airbridge, the federal government partners with a handful of medical supply companies that purchase masks, gowns and gloves in Asia, and the government then pays to fly the supplies to the United States to bypass weeks of shipping delays. The companies are to sell half of the goods they purchase in parts of the country hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the other half can be sold at the discretion of the six companies: Ohio-based Cardinal Health, Concordance, Henry Schein, McKesson, Medline and Owens & Minor.

At least 122 flights have been completed and taxpayers have contributed at least $91 million to make the flights happen.

In Ohio alone, Sands said, there have been deliveries of 3 million surgical masks, 71 million gloves and 2 million gowns. With Ohio businesses reopening, there are sanitary guidelines that DeWine has issues that will require even more personal protective equipment (PPE) worn outside of the medical front lines. Business owners are struggling to find them or can't afford them, Sands said. He asked the president if a business level Project Airbridge that would be coming up.

"We've gotten it for the states, we've really helped Ohio a lot. ... We've done a great job in terms of the ventilators. You know when I took over, the cupboard was bare," Trump answered. "We didn't have things left by the Obama administration. All the sudden, we need thousands. Now the country is stocked far in excess of what we need. Testing - the same thing. We've done more testing than the entire world combined.

"Ideally, I'd think the local government would be able to help you out, because they're getting it from the state, and the state is getting a lot of it, they can buy directly. if they need help, they can come to us. ... But I'd look for the time when you're not going to need that, and hopefully in the not too distant future. We want to go back to what it was - you walk into a store and you buy something. You don't walk into a store like you're walking into a dangerous area. That's going to be happening sooner rather than later," Trump said.

The president said that advances are being made on the vaccine front, as the "all-out search" is on for a COVID-19 vaccine. He predicted that we'll "have something by the end of the year."

In the area of the agriculture industry, which recently received $19 billion in farm relief nationally, Sands asked the president if he was concerned with the industry's future economic survival of Ohio's small family farms and keeping the nation's food supply chain safe.

RELATED: US to buy $3B in dairy, meat, produce from farmers, Trump tweets

Amy Steigerwald

"Over the last two years, I gave $12 billion to the farmers - thank you China - and then I gave $16 billion. China targeted our farmers, so I said to Sonny Perdue, our secretary of agriculture, 'how much money are we talking about?' ... So I wrote them a check for $12 billion I took it out of the tariffs I took from China. I gave them $16 billion. ... This year we're going to be giving $19 billion.

"Also, I saw food lines - which is something we haven't seen for a while - you know, because of this problem. They were buying food ... I said no, let's buy it from our farmers. ... Last week, I authorized $3 billion to buy food from our farmers and distribute it to people in lines," Trump said.

The conversation also touched on bringing manufacturing jobs back to Ohio, to which the president said, "I probably got elected because of that - that was my big thing."

Trump said that jobs were coming back, "but then the plague set in. We built a lot of things ... everything was starting, and then this happened. If we've learned one thing from this ... it's that we've got to stop with these stupid 'chains' where you build a car and it comes from seven countries. We've got to build our own things. We have to think, I talk 'America first,' and that's what I mean. "

The president said the country is on a "transition to greatness" and the economy will start to return in the next third and fourth quarters. He predicted that 2021 "will be one of our best years."

Sands countered with experts' views that it will take 10-15 years for employment levels to return to where they were in 2019. He cited Ohio's unemployment claims, as more than 50,000 jobless claims were reported in Ohio for the week ending with May 9, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Trump held to his economic optimism, saying that things will turn around especially when a vaccine is developed for the coronavirus and saying that "others are also optimistic." He also said he's not wholly counting on the vaccine for the economic turnaround.

"Even forgetting about that, there's a tremendous demand (to return to economic normalcy). You see what's going on in Wisconsin - they just got a court order to let people go back," Trump said. "I think a very big thing is that really, most people are not affected physically by this (coronavirus). Some of them don't even know they have it. They are probably immune, possibly for a lifetime. I think there's a great pent-up demand and you're going to have a great opening."

RELATED: House to vote Friday on new stimulus plan with another $1,200 to Americans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks about the so-called Heroes Act, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, providing nearly $1 trillion for states and cities, “hazard pay” for essential workers and a new round of cash payments to individuals. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

AP

The president also called the second stimulus package proposal brought forth by House Democrats "crazy" and a package that's only intended to get people to vote for them.

"It's a little bit of a disincentive (to not return to work), the way they set it up. You heard me complaining about that originally - it's obvious," Trump said.

The president also has no desire to add to the national debt, saying "I hate it," but said he had no choice but to "throw money at this thing" to fight the coronavirus.

He also does not foresee a large, second-wave shutdown, but acknowledged he'd see smaller shutdowns of "embers" of coronavirus hotspots. "We did all the right moves .. We have a very strong playbook; we were left a very weak playbook. The cupboard was bare. We weren't left a military; I've rebuilt it. I did it all with a fake investigation. ... Wait 'til you see what happens," Trump said.

"I'll be there (in Ohio) soon and I'll see you," Trump said to close out the interview, praising Sands and also Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, deeming the latter a patriot.