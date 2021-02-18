President Biden to visit Pfizer facility in Portage Friday

The trip was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

PORTAGE, Mich. — President Joe Biden will make his first visit to Michigan as president on Friday.

Biden will tour the Pfizer manufacturing site in Portage. The president is scheduled to arrive at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport around 1:45 p.m. The White House said the president plans to meet with workers who are producing the COVID-19 vaccine and deliver remarks to the press.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the visit is important to Biden, who wants to thank the workers personally.

"This is a location right there in Kalamazoo, in Western Michigan, that is key when we're talking about vaccines," says Jean-Pierre. "It sends a message when you see the President of the United States visiting a key, critical vaccination site and taking this incredibly seriously."

This trip was originally scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 18 but was postponed to Friday due to inclement weather.

