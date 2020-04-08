Possible eviction crisis looms as Toledo council members eye new legislation

3 Toledo City Council members will introduce legislation Tuesday aimed at softening a potential eviction crisis for folks who are struggling financially.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Many renters are feeling the heat as evictions loom for those who can't afford rent because of pandemic-prompted financial hardship.

Millions of Americans are at risk of being kicked out of their homes, including many in our own backyards.

With unemployment numbers at record highs, finances are at top of mind for many, like Danielle Correa, a Circle-K employee in Wauseon who recently had her hours cut.

"Working from 40 hours a week down to maybe 28 at the most," Correa said. "I know it doesn't seem like a lot but when you're living paycheck to paycheck, that's a huge hit."

New data shows Correa isn't alone as an estimated 41% of Ohio renters face potential eviction because of financial struggles.

Infographic: Over 40% Of U.S. Renters Now At Risk Of Eviction Approximately 25 million U.S. adults will stop receiving $600 federal uemployment checks from July 31. Under new proposals by Senate Republicans, those benefits would be slashed 43 percent and replaced by a $200 weekly payment through September.

A west Toledo renter who spoke to WTOL 11 didn't want to share his identity publicly but said he's worried his family of five is at risk of losing their home.

Several Toledo City Council members plan to introduce legislation at their Tuesday meeting aimed at protecting renters.

"We just want to make it easier so if they have the means to pay their rent and they have the money before the eviction process goes entirely through the court system, then they should be able to stay in their home," Council member Nick Komives said.

The legislation essentially gives tenants some leeway during the eviction process. If they can afford rent before the case is closed, the eviction proceedings are halted.

But Komives said while this will help if passed, it's nowhere near far enough.

"If you look at the affordable housing crisis we already had before the pandemic, the reality is only about a quarter of non-Hispanic white folks rent whereas more than 50% of people of color rent their homes," he said. "So we also know that disproportionately people of color are going to be impacted."

"I know that there's a lot of people struggling and I hope that if people see this that there is hope," Correa said. "I mean there are resources."

