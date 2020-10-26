Pop-up coronavirus testing site is in Bowling Green today from 1-7 p.m.

Anyone can get a test at no cost. You can download and fill out the medical form linked in this story ahead of time to save time.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Bowling Green Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The testing site location will be at Carter Park at 401 Campbell Hill Road from 1 p.m.-7 p.m.

According to the flyer, anyone can get a test at no cost. No appointment is needed. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.

To save time, you can click to download this form and fill it out ahead of time.

Test results are typically available within 2-3 days, but may take longer. The Wood County Health Department says to stay home until test results are returned if you have had COVID-19 symptoms or suspected or known exposure to the virus. You should also monitor your health and talk to your doctor or health care provider.

Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by their local health department and should stay home and away from others for at least 10 days.

This pop-up testing is a partnership among the Wood County Health Department, the city of Bowling Green, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.