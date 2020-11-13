COVID-19 pop-up testing sites set for Toledo, Maumee next week

Free testing will be available at the Lucas County Fairgrounds Nov. 17 - 18 and at University of Toledo Nov. 18 - 19.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be set up in Toledo and Maumee next week for anyone who wants to attend.

Both testing sites are available at no cost and no appointments or healthcare referrals are required. Anyone can show up at either location during the scheduled time frames.

Be aware, however, quantities may be limited.

Pop-up testing sites in Ohio are open to anyone. More regional locations will be announced in the coming days.

TOLEDO

Information for pop-up testing in Toledo is as follows:

WHO: Ohio Department of Health

Ohio Department of Health WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing WHEN: Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. WHERE: University of Toledo Lot 25 (Corner of Dorr St. and Secor Rd.) - 1625 W. Rocket Dr. Toledo, OH 43606





MAUMEE

Information for pop-up testing in Maumee is as follows:

WHO: Ohio Department of Health

Ohio Department of Health WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing WHEN: Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 2p.m.

Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 2p.m. WHERE: Lucas County Fairgrounds - 1406 Key St. Maumee, OH 43537