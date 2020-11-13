COVID-19 pop-up testing sites set for Toledo, Maumee next week

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will be set up in Toledo and Maumee next week for anyone who wants to attend.
Both testing sites are available at no cost and no appointments or healthcare referrals are required. Anyone can show up at either location during the scheduled time frames.
Be aware, however, quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites in Ohio are open to anyone. More regional locations will be announced in the coming days.
TOLEDO
Information for pop-up testing in Toledo is as follows:
- WHO: Ohio Department of Health
- WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
- WHEN: Nov. 18, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- WHERE: University of Toledo Lot 25 (Corner of Dorr St. and Secor Rd.) - 1625 W. Rocket Dr. Toledo, OH 43606
MAUMEE
Information for pop-up testing in Maumee is as follows:
- WHO: Ohio Department of Health
- WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
- WHEN: Nov. 17, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 9 a.m. – 2p.m.
- WHERE: Lucas County Fairgrounds - 1406 Key St. Maumee, OH 43537
