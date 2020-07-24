Plasma transfusion 'made big improvement' on Columbus’s first recipient

Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is using plasma transfusions to help fight COVID-19 in patients diagnosed with the illness.

Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center is using plasma transfusions to help fight COVID-19 in patients diagnosed with the illness.

The university is testing the transfusions as part of a larger program started by the Federal Drug Administration and Mayo Clinic.

“Our very first experience of giving plasma, I think the team was very excited. We were very hopeful that this modality of treatment would help patients recover and I think we’ve not been disappointed,” said Primary Physical Care Physician of the Department of Medicine at Ohio State Dr. Somal Pannu.

Her team’s first transfusion in April of this year helped Dr. Anjana Smadder. She fell ill the first of April and thought it was nothing more than a common illness.

“I just slummed over on the desk because I get short of break and I couldn’t move,” Smadder said.

She tested positive for COVID-19 and stayed at OSU’s Wexner Medical Center for about two months.

“I saw all around me people amputated. There were three people with legs amputated after COVID,” Smadder said.

She’s had several health issues as a result from COVID-19. Her husband, Gautam Smadder, said doctors feared they would have to amputate part of her arm but he insisted they work to find a way to keep that from happening.

While Smadder was unable to consent to any new treatments, Gautam and doctors agreed to try a new process of plasma transfusion.

He explained the process took a few days to get the plasma processed, but once given to Anjana helped bring her to a better state.

“I think the plasma made a big improvement,” Gautam said. “A lot of things were tried on her for the first time and it worked. I think it will become standard of care for all COVID patients.”

Anjana is now recovering at home following seven surgeries and is preparing for two more due to COVID complications.