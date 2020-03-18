COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine has taken sweeping actions to help stop the spread of coronavirus, including the closure of schools, banning mass gatherings and limiting restaurants to carryout only.

Now, there’s a surge of Ohioans who have signed an online petition calling for Gov. DeWine to take the action of freezing rent, mortgages and other bills.

“The goal of this petition is to aid those who are laid off, sick or had to quit their jobs over this COVID crisis,” the petition’s creator posted. “If people cannot work, they can’t afford to pay bills. This crisis could cause people to lose their homes.”

The petition, which you can sign here, has more than 82,000 signatures as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday -- and those numbers continue rapidly growing. Their goal is 100,000 signatures.

RELATED: President Trump says Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine doing 'great job' handling coronavirus

Earlier this week, DeWine ordered changes to the state's unemployment requirements to include those in quarantine or unable to work.

"Too many people will lose income over the virus and will not be able to pay rent or mortgage on top of the food demands," one person wrote when signing the petition.

"I can't work and my bills are about $750 a month," another posted. "I'm also a college student paying out of pocket for classes so being out of work (I'm a serve at Buffalo Wild Wings) prevents me from spending the little bit of money I have saved on gas and food so my bills won't be getting paid until I'm working again and it will ruin my credit."

RELATED: Life has changed in Ohio: Here are the sweeping orders & bans issued by Gov. Mike DeWine due to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus & Ohio: The latest number of confirmed cases