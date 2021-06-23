Perrysburg wastewater plant detects COVID levels 13 times higher than past readings

Past increases have correlated with increased cases.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg wastewater treatment plant is detecting increased levels of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

A network across Ohio studies samples of wastewater to look for the presence of fragments of the virus. A recent reading at the Perrysburg plant was 13 times higher than prior readings.

In the past, similar increases have correlated with increased local transmission and reported COVID cases.

“Wood County’s COVID-19 case numbers have improved recently, and we need to continue the habits that have helped us to fight this pandemic. If you have any symptoms that could be from COVID-19, we recommend that you contact your medical provider to find out whether you should be tested, even if your symptoms are mild,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

COVID-19 testing is available in many locations and can be accessed through Wood County Health Department by calling 419-823-9512. For more details, go to www.Coronavirus.WoodCountyHealth.org.