Masks once again required at Perrysburg schools after big increase in weekly cases

Superintendent Tom Hosler says the decision was made after the district saw the highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Students, employees and visitors at Perrysburg Schools will once again be required to wear masks while in school buildings after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement came in a letter from Superintendent Tom Hosler to the school community on Sunday.

The mask requirement begins Monday and, as of now, will last through December 16.

Perrysburg schools began the school year with a universal mask requirement but moved to mask optional on October 27.

Superintendent Hosler says in the three weeks that masks were optional there were 157 cases of COVID-19 in the school. That compares to 195 cases in the ten weeks prior, when there was universal masking.

As of noon on Friday there were 67 positive cases at the school with more possible cases that have yet to be processed.

The previous high point of cases this school year was 35 in the week of November 1.

When masks were made optional in October cases had fallen to 16 per week.

Hosler says the decision came after consultation with district leaders and the Wood County Health Department and after hearing about families and employees difficulty in effectively contact tracing.

Hosler says the goal of the Board of Education all year has been to keep students and employees safe while keeping schools open.

The district is hoping there will be a reduction of cases during winter break.

Perrysburg Schools joins Bowling Green City Schools in returning to a mask requirement after that district saw a 161% increase in COVID-19 cases.

Click here to read the entire letter from Superintendent Hosler.