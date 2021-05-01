Perrysburg Schools balancing new quarantine guidelines, rollout of COVID-19 vaccine

School leaders in northwest Ohio are optimistic, as quarantine guidelines loosen and staff make their way up the COVID-19 vaccine list.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — School staff are among the next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio, and with new quarantine guidelines on the horizon, district leaders in northwest Ohio have expressed optimism as they welcome in a new semester.

"One of the challenges we face is with staff having to quarantine or staff getting COVID. But, if we can take that off the table then that opens up the door for us getting more students back more quickly," Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Dec. 23 that teachers and school personnel are part of Phase 1B in the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, along with big changes to quarantine guidelines in classroom settings.

New state guidelines will no longer require a student exposed to the virus within a classroom to quarantine, so long as everyone was wearing a mask and properly distanced.

The change will not impact extracurriculars like sports, however.

Hosler said it's still too early to tell what the impacts of these changes might be. That's because the guidelines have not yet been finalized by the Ohio Department of Health.

A vaccine on the horizon could also have an impact local school districts.

Hosler said they are starting to prepare, and are in communication with the Wood County Health Department, but their group won't be able to get a shot until everyone in the current 1A category is done.

"If we are able to get staff vaccinated through the month of Feb., then that also gives us another hurdle that we've cleared," he said.

Hosler said he hopes school leaders will have a clearer picture on the upcoming changes by the end of Jan.



