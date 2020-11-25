Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Perrysburg High School Saturday

Anyone can get a free COVID-19 testing at the high school on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Perrysburg on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. Although, quantities may be limited.

A health care provider’s referral is not required.

Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon.

More information is available on the state's coronavirus website here.

TESTING SITE INFORMATION

WHO: Ohio Department of Health

WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing

WHEN: November 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.