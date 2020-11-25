Pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Perrysburg High School Saturday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Perrysburg on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. Although, quantities may be limited.
A health care provider’s referral is not required.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon.
More information is available on the state's coronavirus website here.
TESTING SITE INFORMATION
WHO: Ohio Department of Health
WHAT: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
WHEN: November 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Perrysburg High School 13385 Roachton Rd. Perrysburg, OH 43551