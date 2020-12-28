COVID-19 pop-up testing site at Paulding County Fairgrounds on Wednesday

No appointment is required. Anyone can show up on Wednesday, Dec. 30 to receive a no-cost test from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PAULDING, Ohio — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Paulding on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Testing will take place at the Paulding County Fairgrounds between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

No appointment or healthcare provider's referral is needed. Anyone can show up on Wednesday to receive a free COVID-19 test. However, supplies may be limited.

The Paulding County Fairgrounds testing site will be at The Ohio State University Extension Building located at 503 Fairgrounds Dr., Paulding, OH 45879.