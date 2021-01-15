Patients with history of allergic reaction to vaccines told to talk to doctor before taking COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you have a history of reaction to any vaccination or a component of it, be sure to talk with your health care provider before you get the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the CDC, there have been 21 cases of anaphylactic reactions from the first 1.11 million doses of the vaccine.
Scientists have highlighted that there is a specific component in the vaccine called polyethylene glycol or PEG-2000.
Allergist Dr. Summit Shah said the molecule is used to stabilize the vaccine.
“Twenty-one patients out of 1.8 million that had been vaccinated, it was that 17 actually had a history of allergies or allergic reactions,” Dr. Shah said. “The current CDC guideline is that if you have a history of reaction to any vaccination or to a component of anything in the COVID vaccine, specifically like PEG, you should be evaluated by a board-certified allergist.”
Dr. Shah and the team at his practice obtained the polyethylene glycol and tweaked a previously published protocol.
“We take the actual PEG-2000 and dilute it down and then test patients to see if they have a reaction on their skin of that component,” Dr. Shah said.
The allergy specialists at Premier Allergy and Asthma are recommending people who have reactions take their epinephrine with them when they get the COVID-19 vaccine and stay for observation with the provider.