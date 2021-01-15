Patients with history of allergic reaction to vaccines told to talk to doctor before taking COVID-19 vaccine

The allergy specialists at Premier Allergy and Asthma are recommending people who have reactions take their epinephrine with them when they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you have a history of reaction to any vaccination or a component of it, be sure to talk with your health care provider before you get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the CDC, there have been 21 cases of anaphylactic reactions from the first 1.11 million doses of the vaccine.

Scientists have highlighted that there is a specific component in the vaccine called polyethylene glycol or PEG-2000.

Allergist Dr. Summit Shah said the molecule is used to stabilize the vaccine.

“Twenty-one patients out of 1.8 million that had been vaccinated, it was that 17 actually had a history of allergies or allergic reactions,” Dr. Shah said. “The current CDC guideline is that if you have a history of reaction to any vaccination or to a component of anything in the COVID vaccine, specifically like PEG, you should be evaluated by a board-certified allergist.”

Dr. Shah and the team at his practice obtained the polyethylene glycol and tweaked a previously published protocol.

“We take the actual PEG-2000 and dilute it down and then test patients to see if they have a reaction on their skin of that component,” Dr. Shah said.