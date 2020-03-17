A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Seattle was grounded at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Monday night after a passenger reportedly informed a flight attendant they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

USA TODAY reports a passenger told a flight attendant, prompting the flight to sit on the tarmac while the airline determined what to do.

A person who said they were on the flight tweeted about the news.

