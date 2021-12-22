'Overwhelmed': Cleveland's first responders stretched thin as COVID-19 cases surge

Similar to hospitals, Cleveland EMS is not immune to short staffing due to COVID-19.

CLEVELAND — In the midst of the worst COVID-19 surge Cleveland has seen, the city's healthcare system is stretched thin.

From those that care for you at the hospitals, to those that get your there, it's a double duty job these days. And the Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) is not immune to short staffing.

Cleveland City Council President-elect Blane Griffin sent out a message on Wednesday afternoon warning that the city's EMS is overwhelmed.

“Please do not call EMS for minor things,” said Griffin. “We must keep ambulances available for those experiencing heart attacks, strokes, COVID, and other major medical issues. Please, if you are calling because you can’t breathe from COVID, tell EMS. They must be prepared."

Griffin also acknowledged all the hard work first responders have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Cuyahoga County and across the state of Ohio.

"We want to thank our EMS and Paramedics who are continuing to do this hard work in trying times. Our community stands behind our EMS, Paramedics and all our First Responders who I’m sure, like us, thought when the vaccines came out a majority of Clevelanders and Ohioans would rush to get this lifesaving shot. But only 60% of Ohioans have had two shots. We must all do our part in this fight against COVID," he added.

Cleveland's union president for paramedics and EMT, Paul Melush, says EMS was already short-staffed. But as COVID-19 continues to spread, it's inevitably impacting paramedics, too.

"I have had two people just today that came out positive," Melush told 3News. "Every single shift is having people go home sick because of possible COVID issues. We are probably in the area of 20, 25 people."

It's the same battle hospitals are facing.

Many of the estimated 30,000 healthcare workers at University Hospitals are not just getting sick, but are feeling the weight of the workoad as well. "Our numbers of employee COVID cases are higher than they've been during the time of the pandemic," says Dr. Robyn Strosaker, Chief Operating Officer at UH Cleveland Medical Center. "It's yet another holiday season where our caregivers are not only going to be working, but working long hours, extra hours, many days without a break."

Hospitals and EMS are pleading that if you are ill in a minor fashion, please call your physician so that those that need emergency services most have the opportunity for help. Hospitals are also reminding residents not to inundate the emergency rooms for COVID-19 testing or treatment for minor conditions.