Outdoor nursing home visits are allowed to begin in Ohio on Monday

It’s the latest move by Governor DeWine to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.

CLEVELAND — On Monday, Ohio nursing homes will start allowing families to visit their loved ones outdoors.

Since March, visits have been separated by glass or a phone screen.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on June 29th that nursing homes that meet all safety standards can begin outdoor visitation on July 20th. This comes after assisted living facilities and intermediate care homes for the developmentally disabled resumed outdoor visitation on June 8th.

When assessing their readiness to permit outdoor visitation, nursing homes should consider:

Case status in the surrounding community

Case status in the nursing home

Staffing levels

Access to adequate testing for residents and staff

Personal protective equipment supplies

Local hospital capacity

"We are confident that our approach provides each facility the flexibility needed to assess their readiness to safely facilitate outdoor visitation and to do so in a transparent way that keeps residents and families informed," said Governor DeWine.

Keep in mind, not every Ohio nursing home will be open for visitors on Monday.

"I did find out that her facility is considered a lock down facility because it’s a dementia facility and they don’t want them wandering away accidentally," said Natalie Corriveau. "So we still won’t be able to get in because they don’t have the outside space that’s fenced in or whatnot."

Natalie Corriveau has not been able to have physical contact with her grandmother Patricia since March, when the lock-down first went into effect.

However, she remains hopeful she'll get to see her grandma again. After all, the 80-year-old already beat COVID-19.

"As of right now as it stands, we won’t be able to visit her yet but we are looking forward to hopefully having the restrictions lifted, so we can see her soon," said Corriveau.