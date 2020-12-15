Ottawa County Health Department lays out plans for COVID-19 vaccine

Health commissioner Jerry Bingham said Monday that the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be sent to Ottawa Co. pharmacies and Magruder Hospital this week.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio received its first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and Ottawa County health officials are preparing to distribute their first shipment once it arrives.

Health commissioner Jerry Bingham said the Pfizer vaccine is expected to be sent to county pharmacies and the Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton this week. All of the county's long-term care and assisted living facilities have contracts with these pharmacies and are expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Should the Moderna vaccine be approved by the FDA, Bingham said he expects their vaccine option to be shipped out to the county at the beginning of next week, with a minimum of 100 doses.

Health Department officials are working to vaccinate first responders and EMS workers in the near future.