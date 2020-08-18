Parents, students protest for in-person learning in Oregon

The district is expected to have full digital learning until October 15.

OREGON, Ohio — Oregon City Schools are going back fully virtual until October 15th.

However, not everyone is happy with that decision.

Several dozen children, parents and even grandparents gathered for about a half an hour outside the school on Monday, holding signs and talking about why they feel students should be able to learn in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've been playing sports across the street all summer with no outbreaks, everybody's followed the guidelines for the most part, and we believe we should have that option and have that choice to have our kids back in," protest organizer Brent Shimman said.

Seventh grader Ava Gozcowski is frustrated she can play volleyball, but will be learning away from her peers. saying virtual learning last spring wasn't ideal.

"It was honestly really difficult because I would like to be in a classroom to learn," Gozcowski said.

Gozcowski also wants more access to her teachers.

Grandparents were out protesting because they are also feeling the impact.

Bruce Blair has ten grandchildren from kindergarten to a senior in high school currently at Oregon City Schools, and anticipates some of the children will be with him while parents work.

"My mother was in a nursing home out here and she caught the virus here in Oregon. I look past that; I think it comes down to choice," Blair said.

Organizer Brent Shimman believes seeing where parents and teachers stand on that choice could help bring kids back to school sooner.