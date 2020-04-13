OREGON, Ohio — Spring break is now over for Oregon City Schools students, which means district leaders are back to balancing distance learning while pushing for an operating levy.

It's been three weeks since schools have had to move to distance learning for their education. Leaders at Oregon City Schools say they've got everything prepared, especially coming off of spring break.

Going into a fresh week of school, Superintendent Hal Gregory says they've taken what they've learned from the previous weeks and made changes.

"The one difference is we really learned those first three weeks what to do better and so we're really focusing on what to do better with our kids, with our teachers," Gregory said.

Those changes include a new set of guidelines to help bring uniformity in the way teachers deliver learning materials.

Gregory says their goal is to motivate and get the students back in a routine similar to in-person teaching.

"I think the challenges continue to be to meet the individual needs of our parents and our families and our teachers and all the variety of learning experiences our kids are getting," Gregory said.

Another challenge for the district is a levy on the ballot in the coming weeks.

"It's a new 4.95 operating levy which will support all the operations of our district moving forward. It's been five years since our last operating levy," Gregory said.

According to the superintendent, the financial implications of this pandemic will affect all school districts, making it more important to have success with this levy.

He says the district has been letting people know voting is still on and sharing how they can vote and mail in their ballots.

