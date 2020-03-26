OREGON, Ohio — A nursing assistant at Orchard Villa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oregon nursing home says the employee was found to have an elevated temperature on Sunday and immediately left the facility to self-quarantine and get testing.

The positive test result was confirmed on Wednesday.

The nursing home says no other staff or resident has tested positive, and since the employee was wearing a protective N95 respirator mask while in patient care areas, exposure to anyone else at the facility is very low.

However as an abundance of caution, Orchard Villa says they are assessing residents and staff for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for the next 14 days.

The nursing home says the staff as been in contact with the families of the residents who received care from the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone with questions should call Orchard Villa administrator Jill Schlievert at 419-697-4100.