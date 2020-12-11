Onsted Community Schools moves to remote learning Nov. 13, expected to resume in-person Nov. 30

Due to a positive student case of COVID-19 in the high school and a positive case of a teacher in the elementary school, Onsted will switch to remote learning.

ONSTED, Mich. — Two positive cases in the Onsted school district have led to a decision to switch to remote learning beginning Friday, Nov. 13.

Citing an abundance of caution and the number of possible close contacts, Onsted Community Schools Superintendent Steve Head sent a letter to district families announcing the closure on Thursday.

A high school student and an elementary teacher were the two positive cases. The number of possible close contacts was not disclosed, but contact tracing will begin immediately, according to the letter.

No one will be allowed into district buildings on Friday as all buildings will undergo deep cleaning.

In-person learning is expected to resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

Updates on athletics and practices will be shared on Friday.