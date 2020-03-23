WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — For parents, one of the bigger struggles during the coronavirus pandemic is keeping your kids' education going while at home.

As a result home/online schooling experts are offering online resources that families can use.

While many school districts sent home class work for students to do while schools are closed, parents still need to try to teach new lessons somehow from home.

Along with the overall stress of the coronavirus, work and the economy, it can understandably be daunting.

Andrew Campanella from the group National School Choice Week advises that parents shouldn't try to mimic a standard school day, but instead be more flexible with how their kids are learning.

"If you're working from home, and you need to educate your kids from home, choose different hours. Come up with things that you know will inspire, motivate and challenge your kids. Because they too are going through this strange transition," said Campanella.

School Choice Week posted a list of approved resources online that parents can access for free that offer videos, lessons and daily activities to make learning as easy as possible for both the students and the parents.

Campanella said parents should also get creative and not stick to certain subjects that their kids might struggle with.

"Instead, try to encourage your kids to find things they're curious about and they're interested in, and build on that," said Campanella.

Locally, the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West has also compiled a full list of online learning resources for teachers and parents as well.

